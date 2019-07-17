|
|
Brian Barcic
Marco Island - A bright light went out on Marco Island July 12, 2019 when Brian passed from this earth. A wonderful husband, father and friend he will be tremendously missed. Brian was born to Frank & Emma (Ljubic) Barcic on December 5, 1925 in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was schooled in Pittsburgh and upon completion of high school joined the Navy being discharged in 1946. He entered the University of Pittsburgh and graduated with a degree in Mechical Engineering. He was employed by Westinghouse as an Engineer until his retirement in 1984. Married to Marie Radencic in 1949 they started buying and renting apartment buildings throughout Pittsburgh all while raising ten children. Upon his retirement after Marie's death, his six sons took over the apartment business. He was known throughout Pittsburgh as an astute businessman and was known to finalize a deal on a handshake. Brian had purchased property on Marco Island in the 70's. He moved to Marco full time in 1986. He met his present wife, Shirlee (Vann), in a fire alarm in the condo building where they both resided at the time. They were married in 1989 with 10 of Brian's grandchildren as their attendants. They enjoyed traveling the world, volunteering, golf, tennis and dining at their favorite spot at Hideaway Beach Club. Brian was chairman of the Kiwanis 4th of July Party on the Beach for several years. He was Kiwanian of the Year and he and Shirlee were named Humanitarians of the Year in 1999. He was known by his friends for years as "the Mayor of Marco" for lending a helping hand wherever it was needed. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Marco Island Historical Society. He was known by all to have a wicked sense of humor which he maintained until the end. He was predeceased by his parents, wife Marie and son Blair (Patty). He is survived by his wife, Shirlee, and sons: Brian(Paula), Bruce, Bart (Sue), Blaine (Michele), & Brad (Kim). Daughters Sandy Holified, Sheila (Keith)Farley, Sharon (Robert) Full & Susan (Frank) Cecchetti.
Stepchildren: Robert (opal) Vann and Stevi (Ian) Murphy of Marco Island and Aiken SC. He leaves 28 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Burial will be in Pittsburgh on the 20th of July. A celebration of life will take place in the fall on Marco Island. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for all the kindness and care. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in his name to the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island or the Marco Island Historical Society.
Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from July 17 to July 19, 2019