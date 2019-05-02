Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
View Map
Brian David Zielinski, 42, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Born February 15, 1977 in Utica, NY, the son of David Allen and Colleen Marie (nee Philo) Zielinski, he had been a life-long resident of Bonita Springs.

While trained in aviation mechanics, and always taking the initiative to self-educate, Brian's heart and passion was about helping others. He touched many lives.

Brian is survived by his parents, David and Colleen Zielinski of Bonita Springs, FL; his brothers, Matthew Zielinski of Ft. Myers, FL and Jeffrey Zielinski of Bonita Springs, FL; his aunts and uncles, Beth Max, Tim (Debbie) Philo, Tricia (Tom) McMurdy and Eileen (Don) Luley; Sharon Haley, Carol (Joe) Connors; numerous cousins and many close friends.

Visitation for family and friends will take place on

Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 2, 2019
