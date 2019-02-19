Resources
1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marco Island, FL

Brian "B.F." O'Neill suffered an unexpected cardiac arrest on

Friday, February 15, and joined his twin brother Sean who passed away in 2001.

Born in White Plains, NY on

February 9, 1955, he was a Marco resident since 1969. Brian attended Naples High School before starting his own aluminum screen

enclosure business. He was well known and respected for being an artful innovator in his industry. He was hard-working, fun-loving, dashboard-drumming, and tender-hearted. Mostly he was known for bringing his joy to others.

Brian is survived by his siblings, Peter (Camille), Tara (George), Tim (Rhonda), Kevin (Gail), Rory, Deborah (Bill), Susan (Mike), and Maureen (Dave), 11 nieces & nephews, 3 great nephews, his sweetheart Elaine Easton, and a community that adored him.

Along with Sean, he is predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary O'Neill, and his sister-in-law Stefani Fetterhoff O'Neill.

A service at San Marco Catholic Church will be arranged at a later date followed by a memorial to celebrate this beloved brother, uncle, friend.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
