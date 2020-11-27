Brian Lee Kilpatrick



Naples - Brian Lee Kilpatrick, 29, of Naples, FL passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Daryl Kilpatrick of Naples, FL; his father, Jon Kilpatrick and wife, Tina of Hendersonville, NC; his brother, Sean Kilpatrick and Sister-in-Law, Susan Leary, of Coral Gables, FL.



Brian loved his family and his friends, and they loved him back. More than anything, Brian loved fishing and being on the water. May we find comfort knowing he is at peace and reunited with his beloved Grandpa Lee, and may we always remember the happiness he brought us with his antics.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Lowdermilk Park South Gazebo, 1301 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL, at 3:30 p.m. Please wear a mask out of courtesy.









