|
|
Brooke Chapman Hoffman
Naples - Brooke Chapman Hoffman, 77, of Naples, passed away at home on September 2, 2019, following a four year struggle with cancer. She was born July 17, 1942 in Bryn Mawr, PA., daughter of Wiliam Chapman and Rozlyn Brooks. A graduate of Agnes Irwin School in Rosemont, PA., Brooke managed a travel agency for numerous years prior to her retirement. She is survived by her loving husband Robert I. Hoffman and 3 stepsons; Jeffery, Rodger, and Scott Hoffman. At the request of Brooke and her family no formal services are planned. She will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Avow Hospice in Brooke's name at www.avowcares.org
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019