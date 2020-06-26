Bryan Douglas Bastow
Bryan Douglas Bastow, 83, passed away on Friday June 19, 2020
He lost his first wife and high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Ferrara to cancer when she was just 54 after 35 years of marriage. He was blessed to have fallen in love again to Helen Burke Bastow whom he met on the dance floor in Naples. They have been married for 24 years.
Bryan was born and raised in Hudson, MA. In his thirties his career took the family to Michigan where he resided until moving to Naples in 1996. He was a true self-made man - a Horatio Alger type story. He started his career as a draftsman and worked nights and weekends on other jobs to support his young family. His intelligence and personality took him from draftsman to C level executive at several large broach and lathe companies. In the mid-70's, during the cold war, his work took him to Russia twice as they built manufacturing facilities. He later starting his own company - ABC Broach Company. He continued his business acumen in a second career in his late 50-60s as an office manager to specialized medical practices.
Survived by two sisters Donna Murphy of Virginia Beach and Pam Wilson of Oxford MA, three children Bradley Bastow, Bonnie Bastow and Robert Burke, and six grandchildren - Andrew, Adam, Bryan, Julianne, Christian, and Isaiah.
His grandchild loved him dearly. They all have fond memories of many visits to Naples where he would take them to many of the local attractions. Special memories to the grandchildren and 10 nieces are of him teaching them to cook his many special gourmet dishes, making dinosaur pancakes for them, teaching them how to golf, play poker and other card games, and Rummikub.
He loved to play golf and over the years taught many non-golfers to love the game as much as he did. He served as club president at Great Oaks Country Club in Rochester Michigan and at Glen Eagle Country Club in Naples. In his retirement, he loved playing cards with the guys, dining and dancing with Helen and friends at Glen Eagle Country Club, watching sports, and having his grandchildren visit. Over the years, in all three states where he resided, people often described him as a combination of Jackie Gleason and Rodney Dangerfield.
The family will have a private memorial in July in Naples and one in Michigan in the fall. Because of cancer's impact on our family over the years, any memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.