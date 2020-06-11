C. Richard Harrison
1933 - 2020
C. Richard Harrison

Naples - C. Richard Harrison passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, with his wife of sixty-five years, Patricia, by his side. Dick was born in Salem, Massachusetts, on April 19, 1933. He graduated from Babson College with a BS in Economics in 1954. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in Officers Candidate School and served for three years in the U. S. Navy. This was a very busy time for him. The week before he entered the Navy, he married his sweetheart, Patricia Cunningham, of West Roxbury, MA on July 10, 1954.

Having earned his Naval Commission, and having welcomed his first child, he began his career in the then very new field of computers, what has become, 'High Technology.' This was a nascent industry when he joined Honeywell Corporation in Wellesley, MA, in 1955, as a System Engineer. He went on to have a wonderful forty-year career in Technology as a Sales and Marketing Executive with Honeywell, Xerox, and NEC.

Dick had a lifelong love of all sports. He was a Red Sox season ticket holder for years. However, his greatest sports love was golf. He was an excellent golfer, and it was through this passion that he met and enjoyed many of his lifelong friends. He played golf as a member at Woodland Golf Club, in Auburndale, MA, and at Audubon Country Club, in Naples, FL. He was an active committee member at both of these clubs. As the Executive Vice President at NEC, he had a prominent role in the World Series of Golf Championship, played annually at Firestone Country Club. For years he could be seen on Sunday afternoon, on national TV, presenting the winner's check to that year's champion. He was always happiest playing golf with his best friends with a small wager on the side.

He also had a love of great food, fine wine, and elegant restaurants. He thoroughly enjoyed the social aspects of a nice meal at home or a restaurant particularly in the company of his friends and family. He was never afraid to try some abstract dish, and to experiment with novel cuisines.

Dick had a special relationship with his family. He will be missed terribly by his wife Patricia, his children, Richard (Johanna), of Naples, FL, and Falmouth, MA, William (Paula), of Naples, FL, and Westwood, MA, Kevin (Lorraine), of Naples, FL, and Tricia Dipisa (Ralph) of Medfield, MA. He was blessed with ten loving grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, to whom he was always dedicated, and from whom he enjoyed great laughter.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to your favorite charity. Cards of condolence may be sent to Patricia Harrison, 15279 Devon Green Lane, Naples, FL 34110.






Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
