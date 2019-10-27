|
Candice J. Schwandt
Bonita Springs - Candice J. Schwandt, 70, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Naples Community Hospital. Formerly of Novi, MI she had been a resident of Bonita Springs for the past 23 years. Candice was born September 25, 1949 in Detroit, MI a daughter of the late Fred J. and Jacqueline E. (Cross) Hetsler, Jr.
She was an avid golfer and member of Pelican's Nest Golf Club. She was creative, thoughtful, and a talented quilter, decorator, and jewelry maker. She was extremely loved.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 49 years, Richard T. Schwandt; loving daughters, Andrea (Brian) Arbogast of Wilmington, NC, Stacy (Bill) Parrish of Portland, OR; sisters, Judith Hetsler of The Villages, FL, Janice (Steve) Frank of Livonia, MI; and cherished grandchildren, Lily and Trey Parrish.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019