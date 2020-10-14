Carl S. Musiello
Estero - Carl S. Musiello, 80, of Estero, FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Formerly of Plainview, NY he had been a resident of Estero since 1995. Carl was born April 9, 1940 in Manhattan, NY a son of the late Salvatore and Frances (Rizzo) Musiello.
He worked for 20 years as a stationary engineer for New York City before taking the same position at the Long Island Jewish Hospital, retiring in 1995. Upon retirement and moving to Florida, Carl had worked at Pelican's Nest Golf Club at Pelican Landing before working at Raptor Bay Golf Club for 15 years and Pelican Sound Golf and River Club for 4 years.
An avid golfer, Carl was a former winner of a Southwest Florida Senior Golf Association Tournament and also accomplished 3 hole-in-ones. He also had a passion for horse racing and was a member of Swan Lake Golf Club, the Elks Club and St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.
Survivors include his loving daughters, Veronica (Bill) Honor of Stony Brook, NY, Loni (Richard) Frazita of Setauket, NY, Lori Hubbard of Setauket, NY; brother, John (Marie) Musiello of Ridge, NY; sister, Florence Moliterno of Great Meadows, NJ; and cherished grandchildren, Fawn, Matthew and Christian. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Musiello; and brother, Anthony Musiello.
In accordance to his wishes, funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, 27200 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 or to the animal charity of your choice
