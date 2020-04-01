Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Carla E. Killaby


1943 - 2020
Carla E. Killaby Obituary
Carla E. Killaby

Naples - Carla E. Killaby, aged 76 passed away suddenly on March 26 2020 at her home in Naples, FL.

Carla was born on November 29, 1943 in Gorlitz, Germany. She emigrated to the United States in 1965. She lived in Rochester, NY before moving to Naples, FL in 2001 where she owned Euro Décor, a business specializing in German window treatments.

She is survived by her husband Donald Killaby of Naples and her children and grandchildren of Rochester, NY.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Rochester, NY.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
