|
|
Carmella Carroll
Naples - Carmella Carroll, 81, of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 11/11/2019 in Naples, Florida.
Memorial Service will be held om 11/16/2019 at 2:00 PM at Berean Baptist Church 1851 County Barn Rd. Naples, Florida 34112 with a repass to follow.
Carmella was born in Hoboken New Jersey to Sergio Riccardi and Dominica Bologini on 05/09/1938.She married Jeremiah Carroll Jr. on 12/01/1962 in Jersey City New Jersey. Carmella was the owner of the White House restaurant in Naples Florida until her retirement.
Carmella is proceeded in death by husband of 52 years Jeremiah Carroll Jr and her parents Sergio and Dominica Riccardi.
Carmella is survived by her sons Jeremiah III (Lauren) and Steven (Donna), sister Margaret Cerria (Phillip), grandchildren Steven Jr. (Savannah Foreman), Jordan Logan (Michael), Paige, Sarah DiCarlo (Jacob), Jeremiah IV grandchildren Bryce and Brandon Logan.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to Berean Baptist Church 1851 County Barn Rd Naples Florida 34112 where she was a "fixture" at the church.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019