Carmella Circell
Naples - Carmella Circell went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb 5, 2020. She was born on Oct 5, 1942 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Marco and Marie Paoletta. She relocated to Naples Florida in 1995.
Carmella worked in the Collier county school system for over 20 years and had a heart for helping children. Carmella loved life always finding the good in people. She was vibrant loving and most of all caring. She always put others first and was a strong woman of faith. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family as that was her main priority in life.
Carmella is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Rich Circell , sons Bill and Todd Kitlitz, daughter Tara (Frank) Marullo . Siblings Frank (Barbara)Paoletta, Phillip Paoletta, Joey Paoletta, Michael (Maria) Paoletta and the late Marco Paoletta Jr, Christine Aglira, Martha Mammana, Fran Gumina and Brenda Lee Paoletta along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Memorial Service will be held at New Hope Ministries, 7675 Davis Blvd Naples on Feb 11, at 3:00 pm. Family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall following the service.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020