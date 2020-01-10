Services
Naples - Carmen J. Daccurso, 82, of Naples, FL and Freehold, NJ. passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born in Passaic to the late Mary and John Daccurso. Carmen received his Masters Degree from Seton Hall University. Before retiring, he was a school principal for many schools in the Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District for thirty years. Carmen was the first principal at the Milford Brook School. Previously, he spent a year as a principal in American Samoa and taught in the Teaneck and Lodi School Systems. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Newbauer) Daccurso. Devoted father of Tama Gotthold and her husband James, Carmen R. Daccurso and his wife Lorrie, Jad Daccurso and a step-father of Dana L. Berryman and Drew Basso and his wife Heather. Dear brother of Joyce Daccurso. Proud grandfather of Nicole, Jacqueline, Allison, Anthony, Nicholas and a step-grandfather of Joey, Tristan, William, Robert and Matthew. Funeral from Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home 100 Elton-Adelphia Rd. (Rte. 524) in Freehold Township on Monday, January 13th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine in Freehold at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holmdel Cemetery and Mausoleum in Holmdel. Visitation Sunday, January 12th from 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the or to the would be appreciated.
