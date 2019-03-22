|
Carmen L. Malo
Naples, FL
Carmen L. Malo, 88, of Naples,
Florida died peacefully on Wednesday, March 13th. Carmen was a
wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a woman of faith and had great love for her family. Spending time with her family and friends was what she appreciated the most. In her younger days she loved going to the beach and bowling. As time moved on, vacationing with her children and grandchildren brought her great joy. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends from her
community. Carmen was predeceased by her husband, Henry Malo, her daughter, Rachel Glidden, and her son, David Malo. She is survived by her sons Normand Malo and Tobie Malo, her daughter and son in law Celine and Lee Spotts. As well as daughter in law, Melody Malo, son in law, David Glidden, 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00am Friday, March 29th at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019