Carol A. Willett
Naples - Carol Ann Willett, loving wife, mother of five children, grandmother of twelve and great grandmother of five, passed away at the age of 84 on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1936 in St. Joseph Missouri the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (McLaughlin) DeNeen. She received her teaching degree from Benedictine College in Atchison, KS where she met her husband, Joe. They were married on August 23, 1958 and they started their lives together living in Kansas City before moving up to Michigan in 1961. In 1990 they relocated to San Francisco, before finally moving to Florida in 1995. Carol's greatest pride and joy was her family. It was her greatest accomplishment. She drew great pleasure from family and had endless love for them. She spent many hours with her grandchildren playing school and teaching them Mini-Society. Everyone always knew how proud she was of them. Throughout her career, Carol was a talented teacher who cared deeply for her students. She loved to travel and was fortunate to have been able to visit many wonderful places. Their cottage on Lake Charlevoix was her favorite and held a very special place in her heart. Carol will be profoundly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include her beloved husband, Joseph; daughters, Teresa (Walt) Sterneman, Linda (Steve) Lucas, Anne (Kevin) Sharkey, Kathleen Willett; son, David (Melanie) Willett; grandchildren, Kevin, Carolyn (Dexter), Bryan, Andy, Stephanie, Mary Kate, Emily, Claire, Luc, Megan, Gus (Mary), and Katie; and great grandchildren, Evelyn, Lucas, Luna, Karl, and Meg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James DeNeen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave N., Naples, FL 34108. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the mass will be private for family but can be viewed by visiting https://saintjohntheevangelist.com/
where it will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Catholic Charities, or the American Diabetes Association.
