Carol Ann Williamson
Naples, Florida - Carol Ann Williamson, a longtime Port Royal resident, died unexpectedly in her home on October 26, 2019, at the age of 78.
Carol is survived by her two sons, Kendall Arbogast-Wilson (Christine) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Gregory Wilson (Aly) of Crescent Springs, Kentucky. She is predeceased by her husband, Philip Wilson, father, Samuel Collis, and mother, Vivian Jacky.
Carol was born in Twin Falls, Idaho in March 1941 to Samuel Collis and Vivian Massey. She graduated from the University of Idaho in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in dietetics and began her career as a consulting dietician. On August 17, 1963, she married Philip Chance Wilson, her college sweetheart. Over the course of her adult life she resided in Puyallup, Washington, Youngstown, Ohio, Naples, Florida, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Carol was an award-winning photographer and accomplished world traveler, visiting many far-flung places in pursuit of exotic birds, animals, and landscapes. She also enjoyed skiing, cooking, and spending time with her four grandchildren: Philip and Mariel Arbogast-Wilson, and Samantha and Max Wilson. She was an active member of her church. She especially enjoyed the Gourmet Canners group, and was often making barbeque sauce, jellies, and other items for the church's annual Christmas Market fundraiser. Splitting her time each year between Naples and Ann Arbor, Carol was a member of the Naples and Ann Arbor Camera Clubs, the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs international gastronomic society, and the Port Royal Club. She will be deeply missed.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., November 9 at Trinity by the Cove Episcopal Church at 553 Galleon Drive, Naples, FL 34102. Reverend Edward Gleason will officiate.
Donations in honor of Carol can be made to the David Lawrence Center https://davidlawrencecenter.org/donate/ , or Pathways Early-Education Center of Immokalee https://www.pathwaysearlyeducation.org/ways-of-giving/.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019