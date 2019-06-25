|
|
Carol Ann Windschitl, age 77, of Marco Island FL, Andover MN and Crosslake MN, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home in Crosslake, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 25, at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Crosslake, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A private Interment will be at Pinewood Cemetery in Crosslake, MN. Carol was born on June 8th, 1942 in Grow Township Anoka County MN to Leonard E. Johnson and Doris Fay nee Robbins. She was united in marriage to Gerald (Jerry) Windschitl on June 16, 1962 in Anoka, MN. Carol and her husband raised five children. She was always a mom first, a real estate broker, she and her husband started and operated a land development and home construction business. Carol was very skilled at decorating and furnishing the new buildings that were built especially the large senior housing buildings. Carol's greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family, boating, gardening, and traveling. In her travels, she was able to visit many of the European countries, Japan and Canada. One of the highlights of her travels was being able to meet and stay with some of her relatives in Sweden. Carol was known as a fantastic cook, as well as being active in her community as a volunteer at the local schools, a 4-H Club leader and was involved with a number of boating and cruising clubs. Carol is survived by her loving husband Jerry, of 57 years; children, Jay (Fay) Windschitl of Crosslake, Tari Spear of Andover, Annie (Jeff) Wheeler of Andover, Mary (Mark) Dauman of Andover, Sue (Kevin) Torgerson of Andover; grandchildren Kyle, Jake, Alex, Mickayla, Blake, McKenna, Hayden, Ben, Alayna; siblings, Leonard (Cathy) Johnson, David (Judy) Johnson; sisters-in-law Norma Johnson, Patricia Schieffert; brother-in-law Donald Windschitl, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Doris, and her brother Bill. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 218-828-5051
Published in Naples Daily News on June 25, 2019