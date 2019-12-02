|
|
Carol H. Farrell-Lunde
Naples - Carol H. Lunde, age 89, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home in Naples. She previously resided in Libertyville, IL and Lake Bluff, IL. Carol was a loving and devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother.
She is survived by four children, Peggy Farrell-Kidd (Bruce), Mary Pat Farrell-Diekemeper (Richard), Kathleen Farrell-Daly (Thomas) and Thomas H. Farrell (Caroline); five grandchildren, Sophia, Lauren, Thomas Anthony, Thomas Gregory and Brooke and her sister, Marlene Hicks Eauerle. She was predeceased by her parents, one sister, Eleanor Hicks Dornan, two husbands, Thomas B. Farrell and Leif H. Lunde and one daughter, Debra Farrell.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Williams Catholic Church, Naples, FL. Burial services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Ascension Catholic Cemetery Chapel, Libertyville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Pathways Early Education Center, formerly Immokalee Child Care Center at www.pathwaysearlyeducation.com or to Avow Hospice at www.avowcares.org.
For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Carol's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019