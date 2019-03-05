|
|
In Loving Memory of
Carol L. Hill
7/11/1944 - 3/5/2017
We miss you every day and have many special memories that keep you in our hearts. You had a positive impact on those you touched and left the world a better place. A few quotes you kept are
evidence of your kindness "Give a hand to those who seem lost", "Give an extra long walk for your beloved animal companion", "Give love to everyone and everything in your life that helped you become you, because every single one of them did".
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019