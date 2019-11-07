Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Phipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Phipps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Phipps Obituary
Carol L. Phipps

Estero - Carol Louise Phipps, age 82, of Estero, FL formerly of Oxford, MI, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Carol was born on September 9, 1937 in Pontiac, MI a daughter of the late William & Louise Johanson.

She was a beloved wife mother, grandmother and great grandmother and is survived by her husband Joe Phipps, her daughter, Robin Fredericksen, her son, Greg (Karen) Fredericksen, step-son Tom (Laurie) Phipps, step-daughter Pam (Debbie) Phipps, two sisters, Marilyn (John) Peterson and Sherry Fuller. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She loved being with her family and friends including her beloved dog Jodie, playing golf, dancing, playing mahjong and having fun with everyone.

A Memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South,Bonita Springs, FL 34134.

In lieu of flowers please send any donations to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, 27100 Imperial Pkwy., Bonita Springs, FL 34135.

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -