|
|
Carol L. Phipps
Estero - Carol Louise Phipps, age 82, of Estero, FL formerly of Oxford, MI, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Carol was born on September 9, 1937 in Pontiac, MI a daughter of the late William & Louise Johanson.
She was a beloved wife mother, grandmother and great grandmother and is survived by her husband Joe Phipps, her daughter, Robin Fredericksen, her son, Greg (Karen) Fredericksen, step-son Tom (Laurie) Phipps, step-daughter Pam (Debbie) Phipps, two sisters, Marilyn (John) Peterson and Sherry Fuller. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She loved being with her family and friends including her beloved dog Jodie, playing golf, dancing, playing mahjong and having fun with everyone.
A Memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South,Bonita Springs, FL 34134.
In lieu of flowers please send any donations to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, 27100 Imperial Pkwy., Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019