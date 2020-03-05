|
|
In Loving Memory of
Carol Lynn Hill
It has been 3 years since Carol has passed and we continue to remember her for her amazing spirit.
~~
Carol loved spending time with her family and her extensive network of friends. Those who knew Carol, know how generous she was with her time and resources for all of her friends, family and those in need. She was a true animal lover and cared for her deeply dogs and cats.
~~
In keeping with Carol's spirit of giving, donations can be made in Carol's name be made to Domestic Animal Services, 7610 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020