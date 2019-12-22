|
Carol M Hansen
Bonita Springs - Carol M. Hansen ("Mitzi") of Bonita Springs, Florida, entered eternal life on December 20, 2019. Mitzi was born in Kaukauna, WI, to Walter and Florence (Peterson) Roloff. She met and married the love of her life, her devoted husband Douglas R. Hansen, in 1968.
Mitzi had an adventurous spirit and curious intellect. She was an avid reader and traveled to many remarkable locations around the world, including Europe and Australia to name a few. She and Doug loved to golf; and she was happiest when her Doug was nearby. They both enjoyed the warm southern climate, and so they eventually moved from St. Louis to Florida after Doug's retirement from a long and successful career with Monsanto.
Doug recently passed away, on October 22, 2019. Mitzi was also preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Florence; and brothers, Harold, Robert, and Kenneth.
She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Mernie (Harold) Roloff, Roberta (Robert) Roloff, Barbara (Kenneth) Roloff, and Doug's sister, Martha (Richard) Dinwiddie; and by niece, Nancie Roloff Keenan; nephews, David Roloff, Chris Roloff, and Kevin Roloff, and nephews, David Dinwiddie and Michael Dinwiddie; along with great nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Appleton, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a . Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
