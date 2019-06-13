|
Carol Marie (Packman) Becker
Naples - Carol Marie (Packman) Becker, affectionately known as Nini by many passed away on June 4th 2019 she was born in Rochester, Minnesota in 1949 and came to Naples, Florida in 1973.
In May 1968 she married Wayne Richard Becker and they had two daughters, Kelly and Brana. She enjoyed persuing local flea markets "fleaing she called it", crafting, spending time with grandchildren, cooking for others, donating time at the Golden Gate Moose Lodge, The Eagles and had a passion for Harleys.
Carol leaves behind, her two daughters Kelly (Larry) Tollett and Brana Becker; Grandchildren Kevin (Jacqui) Tollett, Collin Tollett, and Isabella Russell; Great Grandchildren Ellie, Jayla and Wayden Tollett. Siblings: Barb (Matt) Olson, Jim (Ginger) Packman, Susan (Larry) Polasek, Jeff Funk and sister-in-law Susie Sommers along many other cherished family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and Dear brother Mike Packman.
Carol had a forever friend in Margret Smith who was her first neighbor upon moving to Naples. Their friendship spanned over 45 years and Margaret provided care for Carol at the end of her life. The family will always hold a special place in their hearts for her.
Carol, enjoy the ride of a lifetime on that hog up in heaven.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Toys for Tots, please make checks payable to: Toys for Tots *Please note in the memo Naples-Collier Carol Becker mail to: Salvation Army Attn: Maria Ramos PO Box 8209 Naples, FL 34101
A celebration of life will take place Saturday June 15th from 2-5pm at the Golden Gate Moose Lodge 1900 40th Ter SW Naples, FL 34116.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 13, 2019