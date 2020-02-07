Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Resources
Carol McKinlay


1922 - 2020
Carol McKinlay Obituary
Carol McKinlay

Naples - Carol Jane McKinlay, a grand and elegant lady who lived a marvelous life spanning nearly 98 years, passed away peacefully at her home in Naples on February 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a beautiful lady inside and out and will be deeply missed.

Carol was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 15, 1922 to the late Bertha and Max Gillogly. A long time resident of the Chicago area, she attended Morgan Park High School and graduated from Northwestern University in 1944.

Carol married the love of her life, Edward Sinclair McKInlay ("Bud") and they were happily married for 57 years. Carol and Bud moved out to Barrington Hills, Illinois in 1960. She was an amazing wife and mother to their four children and the mother who everyone wished they had. For years she was a favorite substitute teacher at their elementary school in Barrington Hills and fundraiser extraordinaire.

Carol enjoyed being a member of The Cradle Society of Evanston, The Barrington Garden Club and a 75 year honored member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.

In 1971 Carol and Bud moved to Naples, Florida where they lived the rest of their lives. They were fortunate to have many wonderful friends. Carol was a fabulous hostess, a model of warm hospitality and good manners, and an example of grace and class. She was a long time member of Royal Poinciana Golf Club, the Naples Yacht Club and the Port Royal Club. She enjoyed spending many summers at her lake house

In Diamond Lake, Michigan, her favorite place, going on Pontoon cruises, watching the children playing and being with lifelong friends along the shore.

Carol is survived by her three children, Douglas (Linda)McKinlay, Courtney (Bror)

Quimby and Stuart McKinlay and daughter-in-law Kathy Smithwick. She had 9 grandchildren : Scott (Stacia), David, Lindsey (Mark), Cale, Heather (Brent), Megan (Perry), Blake (Kristin), Brian (Kerri)and Brett. She was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren: Skyler, Grace, Quinn, Clara, Jack, Tyler, Wake, Riley, Kylie, Kacie, Bryce, Kenley and Dylan.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Avow Hospice, Inc., 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida 34105, Avow Cares.org or to the Disabled American Veterans.

The family wishes to thank the dedicated caregivers of McKenney Home Care

(especially Adele Ramirez) and Avow Hospice for their assistance and kindness.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
