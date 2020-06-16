Carol Meehan
1954 - 2020
Carol Meehan

Naples - Carol Meehan, 87, of Naples, FL, passed away at Avow Hospice on June 12, 2020. She was born in Spokane, WA and graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing as a RN. She married Peter Meehan, on June 12, 1954, who was stationed in Spokane in the Air Force. They lived in Flourtown, PA where Carol mainly worked at Chestnut Hill Pediatric Group in Chestnut Hill. They had two sons, The Late Peter Meehan and Christopher Meehan.

When she discovered Naples it became her pride and joy. In 1986 they moved to Naples. Carol found the Neighborhood Clinic and she was so happy to volunteer there over the years.

Services and interment will be held in Philadephia, PA.

For online condolences please visit Carol's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com






Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
