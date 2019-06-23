Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Village cemetery
WETHERSFIELD, CT
View Map
Carol W. Litchfield

Naples - Carol W. Litchfield, 92, of Naples, Florida and Wethersfield, CT, departed this life on June 6, 2019 in Connecticut. She was a long time resident of Marco Island and Naples. She was predeceased by her husbands, Thomas V. Hause, Edward "Lou" Simmons, and George Litchfield. She leaves her children and their spouses, Timothy and Elaine Hause and Susan and David Tufveson of Connecticut, and Nancy and Richard James of Blythe Georgia, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was a member of The United Church of Marco Island.

Services were held in Connecticut.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 23, 2019
