Carol Walter Gossard
Naples - Carol Walter Gossard of Naples, Florida, died at Bayshore Care Center in Duluth, Minnesota on December 14th, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard L (Dick) Gossard, her parents Aldo (Pete) and Jean Walter, sister Rose Marie Walter, and brother Robert J (Bob) Walter.
She is survived by her sister Mary (Jim) Joseph, and brothers Jim (Dhrti) Walter, Mike (Judy) Walter, Steve (Gail) Walter, Tom (Mary) Walter, Ed (Rachel) Walter; and by her children Barbara (John) Steger, and son Richard L (Rick) Gossard, Jr.
Carol earned degrees from Miami University of Ohio (Baccalaureate) and the University of South Florida (Master and Doctoral). She was employed in the Collier County Public School system from 1970 through 1997, where she enjoyed roles consecutively as teacher, administrator, principal, and consultant. Working with and for children was a vocation for Carol.
Carol was a dedicated, beautiful person, and we will most remember her for touching our lives with her gentle, loving spirit.
Mass was said on December 21, 2019, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta, Ohio, followed by burial at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio.
The family has requested that donations in Carol's memory be made to AVOW Hospice of Naples, FL.
