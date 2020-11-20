Carole Ann Kolflat
Naples, Florida - Carole Ann Kolflat, age 78 of Naples Fl, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. Carole was born in 1942 in Pensacola Fl to Daniel and Margaret Roberts and spent most of her young life in Panama City Fl where she graduated from Bay County HS with honors (NHS and Beta club). Her love of dance culminated in her first runner up performance for Miss Panama City Beach and then took her to Sullins College in Bristol VA to study under Marion Rice. She later transferred to FSU where she earned her BBA.
Her 1964 marriage to USAF Captain Frank R Jenkins, father of her two children, took her to Hawaii and then Northern Virginia. After their divorce, she received her real estate license and went to work for Coldwell Banker. She was so successful that she was asked to open, and run as manager, their Reston VA office. Not only was she one of the companies first female managers, she made it one of the highest producing offices in the DC area. It was during that time that she met her future second husband, famous British writer (Dr Who and others), Donald Houghton. After some time working in commercial real estate for Dulles Equities, she found herself relocating to Naples Fl and marrying Donald.
After Donald's death, she was fortunate enough to find love again with his best friend, Tor Kolflat, whom she married in 1993. Carole and Tor built one of the first homes in Grey Oaks where she spent some of the happiest times of her life. Carole was vey active with the Grey Oaks ladies golf group and helped to organize their annual tournament for Susan G Komen. One of her proudest moments was winning the Grey Oaks Goddess tournament and being crowned goddess. Carole and Tor were also very active boaters and she served as the First Lady to the Florida Council of Yacht Clubs in 1999, hosted many gatherings of the Board of Directors, and helped plan several of the Councils annual cruises to different parts of the world.
Carole was predeceased by her loving husbands Donald Houghton and Tor Kolflat, her parents Daniel and Margaret Roberts, her beloved son Frank R Jenkins II, grandmother Annie Melissa Wheeler (Nana) whom she worshiped all her life, and cousin Cheryl Wheeler Sanders.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter Melissa (Rick) Showalter, adored grandsons David A Ross II and Max Jenkins, brother Daniel (Sharon) Roberts Jr., father of her two children Colonel Frank R Jenkins USAF (ret), five nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
A virtual funeral service will take place Monday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. by following the link http://www.fhwebhosting.com/XFF/notices/CaroleKolflat
.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Carole's memory to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America. The family would like to thank the staff of Villa at Terracina Grand for their care and Guardian Rosanne Patchey for all her support.
A direct link to the virtual service may be accessed at www.FullerNaples.com
.