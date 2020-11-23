Carole Darsky Giller



April 8, 1935 - November 21, 2020



Carole Darsky Giller passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 21, 2020.



Carole took great pride in establishing herself and her family as fixtures of Akron's Jewish and business communities. Throughout her life, Carole opened her home and shared her hospitality with neighbors, celebrities, friends, and family alike. Her prowess for entertaining and networking made her integral in her husband, Stuart Giller's, entrepreneurial pursuits throughout their beautiful marriage.



Carole often cited her family as her greatest and most cherished accomplishment. Her weekly Sunday night dinners spanned decades and gathered as many as four generations around her kitchen table. Carole believed deeply in the importance and gift of education. She ensured that her children and grandchildren had opportunities to pursue higher education and relished celebrating these milestones.



Carole often provided support and guidance to friends and community members in their times of need. She and her dear husband, Stuart, gave often and generously to local and global charities and Carole was known for dropping off boxes brimming with homemade soup and cookies for sick or struggling friends throughout town. It is said that one of the highest forms of charity is that which is given anonymously. And so it shall remain. But there are untold numbers of people who benefited from Carole's generosity.



Carole was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Julius Darsky, her brother, Richard Darsky, and her beloved son, Lee Giller. She will be remembered with love by her high school sweetheart and husband of 64 years, Stuart Giller; son, Gary Giller, daughter Julie (Phil) Glassman; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Giller. Also, her loving sister, Joan Paige. Her grandchildren are Pamela (Matthew Williams), Annie, and Jay Giller; Ben and Sydney Giller; and Jessica and Emily Glassman. Carole's great granddaughter, Margot Giller Williams, had the rare gift of spending her first six years knowing her great-grandmother.



A private graveside service will be held. Due to the Covid crisis, the family will not host a shiva. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "The Lee Giller Male Breast Cancer Fund," c/o Kathy Giller, 1815 Brookwood Dr., Akron, OH, 44313.









