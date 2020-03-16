|
|
Carole J. Anderson
Naples - Carole J. Anderson, 77, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in Chicago, to Hartley and June Jacobson. Carole was raised in Canton, OH where she graduated from Lincoln High School. She was married to John D. Anderson on May 16, 1970 and they relocated to Richmond, IN, where they welcomed two daughters, Stacie and Shelley. In 1980 they moved to Canton/Plymouth, MI. In 2001, they relocated to their Paradise: Naples, FL. She enjoyed many years in each location, making many wonderful friends.
Carole is survived by her husband, John and her two daughters, Stacie Fernstrum (Peter), Shelley Coshatt (Tony). Carole is also survived by the 3 very special loves of her life, her grandchildren, Parker Fernstrum, Halle Fernstrum, and Caitlin Coshatt. Other survivors include her sister, Sandy Bremer, her brother Ken Jacobson, and her nephews Matt Frey (Ashley) and Aaron Frey (Amanda) and their children Harper, Walker, Charlotte, Elizabeth and Eleanor. Carole also had another sister, June Frey (deceased).
Carole truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: dancing, playing bridge, playing games, needlepoint, reading, socializing, shopping, attending FGCU Women's Basketball games, and giving gifts to everyone! Carole was a beautiful, outgoing, wonderful, caring person and nice to everyone. She was always happy, considerate and everyone was glad to be around her. She had a gift for bringing people together and making lifelong friends. Carole was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi. She is known for loving pink and flamingos!
She always said she had the best husband and lived a fabulous life.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the employees of Hope Hospice, Home Instead, and to their 2nd family, residents and employees of the Worthington Country Club for their service and support.
Visitation for Carole will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 2 - 4 and from 6 - 8 at the Hodges Funeral Home, 525 111th Avenue N., Naples, FL. Carole's funeral will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 10am, also at Hodges.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in honor of Carole be made to her favorite charity: Laces of Love, 1976 Bethany Place, Naples, FL 34109 or to the FGCU Women's Basketball program by following this link: https://fgcuathletics.com/sports/2014/8/25/donatenowathletics.aspx
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020