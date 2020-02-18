|
|
Carole Spachner Seelen
Naples - April 18, 1933 - February 10, 2020
Carole Joy Spachner Seelen, 86, of Naples, Florida, died on February 10, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital of complications from cancer. Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Mark B. Seelen, Jr. of Naples, Florida and East Olreans, Massachusetts, her son, Geoffrey W. Seelen of Boston, Massachusetts as well as her granddaughter Elizabeth M. Seelen of Falmouth, Maine. Carole is survived by her children, John V. and his wife Lisa G., of Marlborough, New Hampshire, Mark A. and his wife, Barbara M., of Falmouth, Maine, and Victoria A. and her husband, Tad Lawrence, of Roslindale, Massachusetts. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Mark (wife Allie), Kathryn, Caroline, Geoffrey (wife Katie Murray), and William Seelen, as well as Kat (husband Chee Leung) and Jennifer Lawrence. She was also the proud great grandmother to Finn, Jack, Hadley and Cole Seelen of Hamilton, Massachusetts.
Carole's family would like to acknowledge her friends and caregivers, and; in particular, Suzette Hutchinson and Sarah Scammon Cutrell, who made it possible for her to remain in her home in Orleans until her death. And Dianne Sage of Naples, Florida who made it possible for Carole to live at home in Naples, Florida for the last several years. A private memorial for Carole will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carole's memory and her mother's, Beatrice T. Spachner to The Auditorium Theatre of Chicago.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020