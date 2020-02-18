Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Seelen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Spachner Seelen


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Spachner Seelen Obituary
Carole Spachner Seelen

Naples - April 18, 1933 - February 10, 2020

Carole Joy Spachner Seelen, 86, of Naples, Florida, died on February 10, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital of complications from cancer. Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Mark B. Seelen, Jr. of Naples, Florida and East Olreans, Massachusetts, her son, Geoffrey W. Seelen of Boston, Massachusetts as well as her granddaughter Elizabeth M. Seelen of Falmouth, Maine. Carole is survived by her children, John V. and his wife Lisa G., of Marlborough, New Hampshire, Mark A. and his wife, Barbara M., of Falmouth, Maine, and Victoria A. and her husband, Tad Lawrence, of Roslindale, Massachusetts. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Mark (wife Allie), Kathryn, Caroline, Geoffrey (wife Katie Murray), and William Seelen, as well as Kat (husband Chee Leung) and Jennifer Lawrence. She was also the proud great grandmother to Finn, Jack, Hadley and Cole Seelen of Hamilton, Massachusetts.

Carole's family would like to acknowledge her friends and caregivers, and; in particular, Suzette Hutchinson and Sarah Scammon Cutrell, who made it possible for her to remain in her home in Orleans until her death. And Dianne Sage of Naples, Florida who made it possible for Carole to live at home in Naples, Florida for the last several years. A private memorial for Carole will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carole's memory and her mother's, Beatrice T. Spachner to The Auditorium Theatre of Chicago.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -