|
|
Caroline Faulhaber Bodnarchuck
Naples - Caroline Faulhaber Bodnarchuk, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and sister passed away on Monday, October 7th after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She was born in Passaic New Jersey on June 21st 1960 to John and Elizabeth Faulhaber. Raised in Clifton, New Jersey until 1970, then moved to Chester, New Jersey where she graduated from West Morris Central High School. Caroline attended and graduated from Morris County College. She moved to Florida and continued her education completing her studies as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She had a gifted passion for all of her patients and their families.
Caroline worked as a classroom aide with special needs students at Poincianna Elementary and Barron Collier High School. She continued to apply her nursing skills and her compassion for others for many years at Harbor Chase and Bently Village Nursing Facilities in Naples. Caroline also worked for Avow Hospice in Naples.
She leaves behind her loving family, Husband Dave, Children Brittney and Derek Bodnarchuk, and her Grandchildren Bowen and Lily who she dearly loved. Her sisters survive her, Bonnie Cook (Tom), Jill Dalton (Dave) Jackie Harley (Dave) and Kim Faulhaber (Bill). She was predeceased by her Mom and Dad and brother in law Stephen Cook. Services are private. Please donate to the in memory of Caroline.
We will miss you Carry, you are forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019