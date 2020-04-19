|
|
Carolyn Massaro
Naples - Carolyn (Flynn) Massaro, 72, of Rochester, NY and Naples, FL died peacefully in Naples, FL on April 16th with her adoring husband and sons by her side.
Born in November 1947, Carolyn grew up in Rochester, NY and attended Marquette University before marrying the love of her life - Lou Massaro and was married for 51 wonderful years. A devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother of 6, Carolyn was adored by her family, and beloved by her countless friends.
A woman of deep faith, Carolyn over the years was a volunteer for a number of organizations including St. Matthew's House, St. Vincent DePaul, Literacy Volunteers, and Habitat for Humanity. She was also active in fundraising for Daystar. Carolyn was a past President of the Women's Association of Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. Carolyn loved traveling with family and friends, playing bridge, and developed a passion and expertise for antiques over the years. An avid golfer later in life - she loved beating her husband in golf, even though she wasn't "competitive". But most of all, she delighted in her children's accomplishments and loved spending time with her precious grandchildren. Carolyn was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016. In a testament to her strength, she fought off the disease, in order to spend more time with her family. The sincerity of her convictions, her compassionate spirit, her deep love of family and friends, and her infectious laugh will be dearly missed by all.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother Bill (Janet) Flynn. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband Louis, her children Kevin (Diana) Massaro and Paul (An) Massaro, her brother Ray (Jan) Flynn, her sister Maureen (John) Gavin and her sister-in-law Janet Flynn. "Grammy" is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Brendan, Dylan, Isabelle, Tyler, Matthew, and Avery. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, or to share memories, please visit Carolyn's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com/tributes.
In lieu of flowers or arrangements, the family has requested that donations be considered in Carolyn's honor to either the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at Carolyn's tribute page://give.ocrahope.org/CarolynMassaro or to AVOW Hospice at https://avowcares.org/donate-to-avow/
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020