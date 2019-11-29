|
|
Remembering a special woman
Carolyn O'Hara Kriz
12/09/1943 - 11/29/2018
Carolyn died a year ago in Naples, Florida, ten days short of her 75th birthday. She was born in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of Burton Eugene Earl and Bernice (Welch) Earl. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Sue Ann. She is survived by Will Kriz, her loving husband of 31 years, stepchildren Julie, Mike and Dianne, brother Lindy, sisters Judy and Mary, nieces and nephews and extended family. She grew up on a dairy farm near Marion, graduated from Claridon High School, Claridon, Ohio, and The Ohio State University where she earned a BS degree in teaching in 1965. She taught Grades 1 through 4 in Ohio, Virginia and Washington, DC, but in 1973 she found her true calling in Washington with the National Park Service where she served in several positions, most notably as Manager of the National Mall and then Manager of President's Park. Her successes there brought her promotion to Deputy Superintendent of Big Cypress National Preserve, Florida, and also a move with her husband to Naples in 1994. Carolyn was afflicted with cancer and endured a long and valiant struggle against many recurrences of the disease but eventually lost the battle. She is remembered for her intelligence and fearlessness, her integrity and determination and, above all, her kindness and optimism. Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of her family and her many friends and colleagues. She was a very special woman.
Published in Naples Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019