Carolyn Perillo
1944 - 2020
Carolyn Perillo

Naples - Carolyn Perillo, known lovingly and affectionately as "Ca", "A.C." and "Na", left this earth July 12, 2020 and joined her son, Anthony, in heaven.

Carolyn was born in Bronx, NY on December 12, 1944 and married, Joe Perillo, in 1969. Together they raised their son and were successful small business owners in Stony Point, NY. She spent the golden years of her life in Naples, FL; enjoying the sun, country music, board games, shopping and especially BBCs at Tommy Bahama restaurant.

She is survived by her husband, Joe; many loving nieces and nephews, especially, Lauren, Gino, Joseph, Nicholas, Greg and Joe and her long-time friend, Florence. Carolyn will be remembered for her smile, laugh, love of hydrangeas, generosity, style and commitment to her family and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel, 2011 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples, FL. Interment services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Palm Royale Cemetery, 6780 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL.

For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Carolyn's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com






Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel
JUL
17
Interment
10:30 AM
Palm Royale Cemetery
