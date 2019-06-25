|
|
Carolyn S. "Kay" Pirucki
Naples - Carolyn Sue "Kay" Pirucki 84, of Naples died Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Frances Georgeson Hospice House. Kay was born November 30, 1934 in Terre Haute, IN a daughter of the late Cecil L. and Helena (Dahlen) Reynolds. She had been a resident of Naples since 2000 moving from Toledo, OH.
She was the former office manager for Dr. Grant in Bonita Springs. She was a life member and Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 303, a life member of the VFW Auxiliary, and a member of the Moose and Eagles.
Kay is survived by her three children, Larry A. Swope and his wife, Faith of Beaumont, TX, Michael Swope and his wife, Mishelle of Ocala, FL and Peggy Cain of Robinson, IL; her sister, Phyllis Elliott of Tolono, IL; 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert T. Pirucki who died in 2009 and one grandchild.
Private family services were held. She was buried beside her late husband at Naples Memorial Gardens.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 25, 2019