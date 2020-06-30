Carolyn "Kari" Sue Lindquist
Naples - Carolyn "Kari" Sue Lindquist found peace on June 29, 2020. Carolyn was born to her parents Harry and Marion (Bruske) Lindquist in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 11, 1941. She is survived by her sister Marylou Lindquist of Hales Corners, Wisconsin.
Kari was educated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and lived a full life in Milwaukee, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and Naples. She was a model, real estate executive, designer, wife, stepmother, humorist, dog lover, and a news junkie. She was always ready to take charge. Kari will be sorely missed by her family and many friends in the Vineyards community.
Special thanks to AVOW Hospice for tender loving care.
Donations requested to Humane Society of Collier County. Celebration of life is pending. Visit www.legacyoptions.com for online condolences.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.