Carolynn Teal
Naples, FL
Carolynn Teal, 70, passed away April 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ben Teal; children, Barbara, Amy and Benji; grandchildren, Josh, Brooke and Kali; great-grand children, Weston and Bentley; and her sisters, Diane and Bonnie. She was preceded in death by her son, Troy and her brother, Alan. Carolynn loved her family and friends dearly and will be truly missed by all! Please join us in celebrating her life on Sunday, May 5th from 1:00 -3:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 2, 2019