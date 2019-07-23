|
Carroll L. Place
- - Carroll L. Place known to her friends and family as "Cissy" passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019 at the age of 92.
Mrs. Place was born October 18, 1926 in Oak Park, Illinois and grew up in Purchase, New York. She was a graduate of the University of Illinois and a life member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and The League Club.
Mrs. Place is survived by her three children, William B. Hayes (Robin), Denver, Colorado, Carroll Sue Anawalt (Jim), Pasadena, California and John Joseph Hayes (Milea), Champaign, Illinois, and nine grandchildren, Hillary B. Hayes, Kate T. Hayes and Nellie Hayes Allison, Max Anawalt, Cally Anawalt and Wallis Anawalt and Mollie Hayes Youngblood, Jackson Hayes and Jennifer Hayes. Mrs. Hayes also had one stepdaughter Amy Testerman of Dallas, Texas and three step grandchildren Margaret Coffey, Heather McCreary and Christopher McCreary. Mrs. Hayes' sister Helen V. Hepler of Chandler, Arizona also survives her.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date with family members. Burial will be at the Lowitz family grave site, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Cassopolis, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, etc. Mrs. Place requests that any contributions be made to the
