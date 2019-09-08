|
Carson Ward Veach
Naples - Carson Ward Veach, our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son and friend, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, surrounded by family, at the age of 89. Carson was born June 26, 1930, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to Arthur H. Veach and Hazel Melius Veach. He met the love of his life, Pauline Paquereau, at a dance at Fort Devens, where he was stationed during the Korean War. Married 67 years, they were the ultimate team, working side by side during every phase of their lives together. Carson was the first in his family to attend college. Married with three children, he enrolled in St. Anselm's College on the GI bill. He graduated with honors and was awarded a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship to Harvard University. There, he was one of 50 in the world accepted into the Graduate School in English where he earned a Master of Arts degree in literature. He completed his doctoral studies at Indiana University. During his academic career, he held teaching and administrative leadership positions at Colgate University, Notre Dame College of Staten Island, Coe College (vice president and provost), Pennsylvania State University (director, Altoona campus), and Chicago State University (vice president and provost). He retired from academic life in 2004, and he and Pauline retired to Naples, Fla. He was a dynamic professor, visionary administrator and gifted orator who debated for St. Anselm's College and coached the debate team at Colgate University. Before college, Pauline taught him how to play tennis, and he became an avid, lifelong tennis player, serving as captain of the St. Anselm varsity tennis team, teaching his six children the game and playing well into his 80s. Probably, as a consequence of what he described as a misspent youth, he was also a pool shark. Carson was known for his quick wit and engaging philosophical conversations. Those who knew him found him to be larger than life. First and foremost, he loved his family, but he also loved ideas and thinking deeply. He dedicated his life to the liberal arts and the humanities. He believed that, "We are not here to deal with just books: we must educate the whole student — the body, mind and soul." He cared deeply about civil rights and women's rights. He loved literature, poetry and classical music, especially opera, and great food and red wine. He loved nothing more than cooking for friends and family. His meals were legendary as were the kitchen messes he left in his wake! Carson was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Hazel; brothers, Bruce and Arthur; sisters, Virginia Dangerfield and Shirley Kelsey; granddaughter, Josephine; and beloved son, Carter. He is survived by his wife, Pauline; his children, Carson (Katherine), Cindy, Cheryl (John Dixon), Cathy (Mike Buono) and Carrie Shea; his brother, Peter (Joan); sister, Jody Beyer (Jerry); grandchildren, Caryn (Mike), Cahla (Todd), Christin (Matt), Jonathan, Callie, Cassie, James, Meghan, Matthew, McKinley, Carson (Jillian), Ketner (Rusty), Porter, Quigg, Conner and Natalia; great-grandchildren, Jersie, Annie, Troy, Alex, Andy and Blake; and many nieces and nephews. "Cyrano: The leaves-- // Roxane: What color--Perfect Venetian red! Look at them fall. // Cyrano: Yes-- they know how to die. A little way // From the branch to the earth, a little fear // Of mingling with the common dust---and yet // They go down gracefully---a fall that seems // Like flying!" ? Edmond Rostand, Cyrano de Bergerac. For online condolences, visit barnhartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019