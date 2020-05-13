|
Catherine L. Beddes
Naples - Catherine L. Beddes, 97, of Naples, Fl. passed away on May 12, 2020 at the Avow Hospice Care Center.
Known affectionately as Kay, she was born on May 19, 1922 in Clearfield, PA, the daughter of the late Julius and Sarafina Marinoble. Kay grew up in Clearfield with 8 siblings before moving to NJ with her husband, Joseph Beddes in 1944.
They settled in Bloomfield, NJ raising sons John and Robert where Kay eventually started her career as a successful real estate agent
Joe and Kay moved to Naples, Florida in 1974 where Kay continued working in real estate for many years. They were long time members of the Imperial Golf Club in Naples where they enjoyed spending time with friends and sharing many happy rounds of their favorite pastime of golf. Kay also enjoyed her time as a dedicated volunteer for many years at the Naples Community Hospital on Immokalee Rd.
She resided at the Carlisle in Naples for 12 years where she had many dear friends.
Kay was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph of 67 years. She is survived by her son John, his wife Gail and granddaughter Christina and son Robert and his wife Marianne; sisters Eleanor Shifter and Crementine DeLarme and many loving nieces and nephews.
Kay was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend and will be missed by all. Her family would like to thank Avow Hospice for their kind and loving care. We are especially grateful for the generosity of cousins Ann Marina and Andrea and Jerry McDonald who shared many happy hours with their Aunt Kay.
At the request of the family, services will be private.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 13 to May 15, 2020