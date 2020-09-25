Catherine Marie Ronayne BlackNaples, Florida - Catherine Marie Ronayne Black, born September 23, 1934, died September September 23, 2020.Catherine was born in County Cork Ireland to Margaret and Dennis Ronayne.She emigrated to the United States with her younger sister Eileen. She settled in Hartford, working at Aetna Life Insurance Company where she met her husband Donald. They married in 1960 and enjoyed 54 happy years together in West Simsbury, CT and later Naples, FL. Catherine was an accomplished artist and greatly enjoyed painting nature, flowers, barns in particular, and giving them as gifts to friends and family. She loved playing bridge with her groups of special friends. She loved the theater, shopping, crosswords, the beach and family. She was the epitome of an extrovert and loved meeting new friends and hosting and attending parties.Catherine sadly leaves her daughter Betsy and son David, grandchildren Anthony and his fiance Catherine, Natalie, Matthew and Julia. Additionally she leaves her sister Eileen and husband John, sister Francis and husband Joe, sister in law Anne, brother in law Bob and wife Marilyn and many nieces and nephews.Per her wishes there will be no formal service. When you see a pretty flower or a tiny bird, a colorful shell or a glass of Chardonnay think of Cathy and smile.