Catherine Mc Mann
Naples, FL - Catherine Frances Gray Mc Mann, born October 7, 1945 in Milton, MA to William and Louise (Ford) Gray, passed away Saturday Oct. 5, 2019.
She was the wife of the late William Donald Mc Mann and mother of the late William Joel Mc Mann of Lyndhurst, NJ.
Catherine is survived by former daughter-in-law, Rita Mc Mann and grandson, William John Mc Mann of Lyndhurst, NJ; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Edward and Rosemarie Mc Mann; aunt to Greg and Kelli Russo; and great aunt to Nick and Isabella Russo, all of Naples.
Catherine had worked as a nurse at Carney Hospital in MA before moving to Florida in 1994 where she continued her nursing career at NCH North until retiring. She had lived on Marco Island for 15 years before moving to Naples.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church Chapel, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd. Ext., Naples on Thursday, October 17th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Catherine's name may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019