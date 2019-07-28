|
|
Catherine Mullin
Naples - Catherine Josephine Loiacono Mullin, 100, passed away on July 21, 2019. She was born in New York City, NY on September 6, 1918. Catherine and her son Joseph moved to Naples, FL in 1973 for her health.
A single mother she is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Tavernia of Miramar, FL., her son Joseph Mullin and wife Linda of Naples, FL., and daughter Susan and her husband John Madera of Westchester County, NY.
Grandchildren, Teresa Carter and Kara Robinson, Michael, Andrew and Steven Tavernia, Timothy and Matthew Mansberger and John Madera, Jr., and many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jay Tavernia.
A member since 1976 of the Naples Women's Club and for many years a member of the Embroiders Guild of America, Naples Quilting Guild, Scrap Baggers Club and a volunteer of North Collier Hospital.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108 with visitation from 2:00-4:00 PM.
Published in Naples Daily News from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2019