Catherine Romano
Naples, Florida - Catherine Romano, 88, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Formerly of Illinois and North Palm Beach, FL, she had been a Naples resident since 1994. She was born January 6, 1931 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Dominick and Teresa (née Midia) Cirillo.
Catherine was a devoted wife and mother first and foremost. Her unwavering support and dedication to her family was instrumental in the success of her husbands lithographic business. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them growing up. After moving to Florida, golf quickly became her favorite thing to do.
Mrs. Romano is survived by her loving children, James (Ginger) Romano of Sycamore, IL and Donna (John) Koonce of Naples, FL; five cherished grandchildren, Kamden Romano, Ellen Romano, Sam Romano, Kristen Koonce and Marcy Koonce; brother-in-law, Tony Romano; and sister-in-law, Kay Walsh.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam Romano in 2011 and by her son Larry Romano in 2009.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , .
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019