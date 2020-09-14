1/1
Celia Ann "Cea" Horton
Celia "Cea" Ann Horton passed away on 7-13-2020 at the age of 80. She was the wife of Bill Horton and they shared 61 years together enjoying boating, fishing, camping, traveling, family and friends. Cea was born in Witt, Ill. and was the daughter of Frank and Margie Zugmeister. She was an active member of Marco Island Lutheran Church and many other organizations such as Women of Marco and The Marco Bay Yacht Club. She volunteered her time where needed putting her faith in Christ above all. She will be remembered for organizing numerous successful gatherings and functions. Cea is survived by her husband Bill, Sister Jean, children Sherrie, Susan and Sharon. Grandchildren William, Matthew, Colin, Emily, Katelyn and Maureen. Great grandchildren Kaidyn and Brianna. Due to Covid 19. A Memorial service will be held on September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Marco Lutheran Church 525 N. Collier Blvd. Marco Island, FL. 34145. Memorials donations may be made to: Amigos EN Cristo 7401 Winkler Rd. Fort Myers, Fl. 33919 or Avow Hospice 1095 Whippoorwill Lane Naples, Fl. 34105




Published in Marco Eagle from Sep. 14 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Marco Lutheran Church
