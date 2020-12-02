1/1
Charlene Marie Machesney
Charlene Marie Machesney

Burnsville, MN - August 12, 1930 - November 23, 2020

Charlene Marie Eiffert Wolhart Machesney passed away peacefully at age 90 in Burnsville, MN. Preceded in death by parents Louis and Nell Eiffert, husband Wesley Wolhart and husband James Machesney. Survived by sister Janet (Hank) Hoomani, daughters Cheryl (Robert) Nelson, Dayna Wolhart, Holly (Steve Stoa) Wolhart, granddaughters Kiell and Karina Kosberg, as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School and St. Cloud Teachers College, Char taught art during the 1950s and 1970s in the Columbia Heights and Mounds View public school systems in the Twin Cities. Char and Jim were longtime residents of Wheaton, IL and the Isles of Capri near Naples, FL. Interment and service of remembrance to be held in St. Cloud, MN in 2021. Memorials preferred to Marco Island Center for the Arts or the National Audubon Society. Condolences Whitefuneralhomes.com 952-894-5080




Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
