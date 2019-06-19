|
|
Charles A. Frank, III
Naples - Charles A Frank III passed away June 16. He was born on July 30, 1940 in Glen Cove, NY, the son of Dorothy and Charles A Frank Jr. He grew up in Gladwyne, PA. Charlie graduated from The Hill School, Yale University and New York University Stern Business School. His career focused on the financial sector with positions at W.E. Hutton & Co,United States Trust Company and Mellon Bank. He was an outstanding athlete at Yale lettering in three varsity sports for three years, soccer, squash and tennis. At Yale he was a member of DKE and Skull and Bones Society. He ran several marathons and then took up golf. He was a member of Wilderness Country Club, Hole in the Wall Golf Club and Ekwanok Golf Club. He was also a member of the United States Senior Golf Association. He is survived by his wife Betty, whom he met his sophmore year in college and they were married in 1964. He is also survived by two sons, Garrett (Rush) in Raleigh, NC and Reade (Jennifer) in Greenbrae, CA and five grandchildren, Riley, Cole, Piper, Slater and Maddox. In addition to being a wonderful husband, father and grandfather Charlie served the community in numerous philanthropic endeavors. He was a Trustee of the Hill School(Pottstown, PA) where he served as Board Chair for 15 years, during the successful transition to co-education; Trustee of the Barnes Foundation (Philadelphia, PA); Trustee of the Greater Marco Family YMCA (Marco Island, FL); Trustee of the Lorenzo Walker Institute of Technology Foundation (Naples, FL). A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102; the Student Philanthropy Council Endowment, The Hill School, 860 Beech Street, Pottstown, PA 19464.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 19, 2019