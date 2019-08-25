|
|
Charles A. "Charlie" Lutz
Naples - Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Mary, daughters Angela (Pumpkin) & Christopher Lavine of New Jersey and Ashley (Lu) Lutz of Miami, sister Mary Jane Bartley of South Carolina and his sweet rescue pup, Rocky. Loved ones that welcomed Charlie through the pearly gates were his parents, Ruth and Charles, brother Bob and daughter Annaliese Lutz McDade. Charlie's four grandchildren were the light of his life, Tyler (Ty), Blaine (Blainey) McDade and Madison (Minnie) and Briana (Breezie) Lavine. Charlie will be missed by a plethora of sister/ brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Originally from NJ, Charlie traded his attorney suits for tennis shorts and retired at 56 to Naples. Everyday he would say he was having 'just another day in paradise'. Charlie was an avid golfer, tennis player and eater of sweets. He never met a dark chocolate he didn't like! Charlie never gave up his South Jersey roots and proudly cheered on his Phillies and Eagles, and enjoyed betting a dollar on the games with friends. Charlie loved playing cards and games with his grandchildren. He shared his love of reading with his wife and daughters, rarely being seen without a book in hand. He enjoyed time spent with friends, dining out and entertaining them with his sarcasm and wit. Charlie was a great conversationalist, who rarely went a few hours without calls from his girls to chat.
When you eat your next dark chocolate treat, think of Charlie and know he is smiling down on you. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019