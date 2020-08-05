Charles "Chuck" A. Perry
Elm Grove - Charles "Chuck" Perry passed away peacefully at age 85, surrounded by his immediate family on Saturday August 1, 2020 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Born September 21, 1934. Wed Marilyn (Kolda) on September 22, 1956. Father to Charles JR. (Suzanne), John (Brenda), Catherine (Charles Walter). And ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren. Also brother Ray (Janice) Perry and brothers-in-law Robert Kolda.
Chuck was raised in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, attended Michigan State University and graduated from the University of Wis. Madison in 1956. He was chairman of the board of Wauwatosa Savings and Loan and retired after 40 years. He was introduced to Naples in the early 70's.They lived in a few homes before retiring to a Senior Community.
A private family service will be held and a Memorial service at a later date.
Chuck was loved, admired and respected by family, and business associates. He was always helpful and saw goodness in everyone.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home in Brookfield, WI is serving the family. For more details please visit there website at beckerritter.com
.